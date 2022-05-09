Watch trailer for docuseries ‘Dear Mama’ about 2Pac and his mother

A trailer for the new docuseries Dear Mama, which centres around 2Pac (Tupac Shakur) and his mother Afeni, has been released by FX – watch below.

The brief teaser for the five-part docuseries was released to coincide with Mother’s Day in the US. It shows images of Shakur, with a voiceover from Afeni describing a lesson she taught her son.

“It was my responsibility to teach 2Pac how to survive his reality,” Afeni Shakur says in the clip. “So, 2Pac do something wrong, take your little sorry self in that corner, get the New York Times and let’s have a debate about it. Not a discussion, a debate. Let me hear what your idea is, stand up, defend it.”

Dear Mama is named after the 1995 2Pac track, which is a tribute to Afeni and the love and respect that the rapper held for his mother. The docuseries is directed by Allen Hughes and “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best”.

Hughes was behind the July 2017 HBO documentary The Defiant Ones, which focused on the creative and business partnership between Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine.

The 2Pac docuseries was initially teased in 2019, when Hughes was given the blessing of the late rapper’s estate.

Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in September 1996 at the age of 25. After his death, Afeni created the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts in Georgia in his honour. She passed away in 2016 at the age of 69.

Recently, a biopic on the life of Afeni Shakur called Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story was also announced.

The film will follow a crucial two years in her life between 1969 and 1971, and her involvement in the Black Panther Party.

In other news, in March, it was announced that 2Pac’s childhood poetry book was going up for auction at Sotheby’s.

The previously unpublished book features haiku poems written by a young Tupac aged 11, as well as illustrations. At the time, it was expected to fetch $300,000 (£227,000).