Watch the trailer for Jimmy Page’s ‘The Anthology’ book

A trailer for Jimmy Page’s new book The Anthology has been released – watch it below now.

The book will document hundreds of items from the Led Zeppelin guitarist’s personal collection of instruments, outfits and memorabilia from throughout his career.

In the trailer for The Anthology, Page explains: “The reason for doing this book and behind the detail of everything is just basically because I did have the material to be able to do it, I actually had the idea to be able to do it and that’s what I wanted to do.

“I wanted to make the book really fascinating so people could just really get right into what is being shown. With the guitars, I really wanted to get close up and personal with them, with the angles that were taken.”

According to a press release, the musician will “guide the reader through hundreds of rare items, many of which are previously unseen, and others of mythic status, such as the Gibson double-neck guitar, his dragon-emblazoned suit, his white embroidered poppy suit, and the outfit worn in the concert film The Song Remains The Same”.

The Anthology will also feature hand-written diaries, rare vinyl pressings, previously unpublished photographs and more.

Meanwhile, Page recently revealed that Led Zeppelin planned a whole tour after reuniting with Robert Plant and John Paul Jones for a one-off gig in 2007. The dates never came to fruition and the guitarist said “there has not been any discussion about any tour ever since – nor will there be”.