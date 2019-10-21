Watch the trailer for Kesha’s upcoming new album, ‘High Road’

Kesha announced details of the album this evening

Kesha has revealed details of her upcoming new album, ‘High Road’ this evening via a new trailer.

Last week (October 18), Kesha teased new music by sharing a list of international numbers with fans which they could dial to hear a snippet of her new music.

Now, in a new post, Kesha shared details of the album writing: “Animals!!!! I’m so excited to announce that my album High Road is coming! I feel like this time around I reconnected to the unrestrained joy and wildness that’s always been a part of me, and in this process I have had the most fun I’ve ever had making a record.”

She added: “I hope you love it as much as I loved making it, and know I always have y’all in mind.”

You can watch the full trailer here:

In September, Kesha first revealed her plans to release new music “very soon”. “ANIMALS!!!! yall deserve to know first…..New Music Is Coming VERY Soon!!!! So excited! Spoiler alert – I Got My Balls Back,” she tweeted.

Speaking to Billboard soon after, the singer-songwriter shared that she’s been busy working on a follow-up to her heartfelt 2017 comeback album, ‘Rainbow’. “I dug through the emotional wreckage, and now… I can go back to talking a little bit of shit,” she said.

“I really wanted to put a solid footprint back into pop music, like, ‘I can do this, and I can do this on my own.’ I don’t know if this is my last pop record, but I want to have one where I go out with a bang,” the pop star explained.

Earlier in the year, Kesha shared ‘Rich, White, Straight, Men’, a new song that tackles serious issues like equality, the gender pay gap, LGBTQ+ rights and more.