Watch the trailer for the Lil Peep documentary ‘Everybody’s Everything’

Featuring interviews with Post Malone, iLoveMakonnen, Peep’s family and more

A trailer for Everybody’s Everything, the new documentary about the late rapper Lil Peep, has been released. Watch it below.

Lil Peep – real name Gustav Åhr – died on November 15, 2017 of an accidental overdose. He was 21 years old. The documentary about Peep “is an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people”, its official synopsis reads.

The feature-length film was co-directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, and executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Terrence Malick, Peep’s mother Liza Womack and Sarah Stennett, the CEO of First Access Entertainment who had advised the rapper on his career.

The Everybody’s Everything trailer, released September 29, shows home videos of Peep as a child as well as clips of the rapper playing shows, making music, sitting for interviews and meeting fans. There are also excerpted interviews with Peep’s family and his friends, including Post Malone and iLoveMakonnen. Watch it below:

Everybody’s Everything, which premiered at Austin, Texas festival South by Southwest in March 2019, will be coming to US theatres November 2019. There are no details on a global release, though the film’s official website says it will be “available internationally in 2019”.

Last November, Peep’s family released ‘Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2’, the rapper’s first posthumous album. In July, the rapper’s mother Liza Womack revealed that another posthumous release is in the works.