Watch the trailer for new posthumous Lil Peep album ‘Everybody’s Everything’

The album accompanies a new documentary about the late rapper, also due to arrive this month

Another posthumous Lil Peep album, ‘Everybody’s Everything’, has been officially announced to coincide with the release of a new documentary about the rapper.

The album will feature a variety of tracks from various stages in Peep’s career, including previously unreleased songs and older songs that have never been made available on all platforms. The record includes a number of high profile guest artists, including iLoveMakonnen, Lil Tracy and Rich The Kid. Watch the album trailer below.

The documentary, also titled Everybody’s Everything, is due out in US cinemas on November 12, with the album to follow on November 15.

Lil Peep – real name Gustav Åhr – died on November 15, 2017 of an accidental overdose, aged 21. The documentary about Peep is described as “an intimate, humanistic portrait that seeks to understand an artist who attempted to be all things to all people” in its official synopsis.

The feature-length film was co-directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, and executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Terrence Malick, Peep’s mother Liza Womack and Sarah Stennett, the CEO of First Access Entertainment who had advised the rapper on his career.

The Everybody’s Everything trailer, released September 29, shows home videos of Peep as a child as well as clips of the rapper playing shows, making music, sitting for interviews and meeting fans. There are also excerpted interviews with Peep’s family and his friends, including Post Malone and iLoveMakonnen. Watch it below.

‘Everybody’s Everything’ tracklist:

1. ‘Liar’

2. ‘AQUAFINA’ (ft. Rich The Kid)

3. ‘RATCHETS’ (ft. Lil Tracy)

4. ‘Rockstarz’ (ft. Gab3)

5. ‘LA To London’ (ft. Gab3)

6. ‘Fangirl’ (ft. Gab3)

7. ‘Text Me’ (ft. Era)

8. ‘PRINCESS’

9. ‘Moving On’

10. ‘Belgium’

11. ‘When I Lie’

12. ‘I’ve Been Waiting’ (ft. iLoveMakonnen) (Original Version)

13. ‘Live Forever’

14. ‘ghost boy’

15. ‘Keep My Coo’

16. ‘white tee’ (ft. Lil Tracy)

17. ‘cobain’ (ft. Lil Tracy)

18. ‘witchblades’ (ft. Lil Tracy)

19. ‘walk away as the door slams’ (acoustic) (ft. Lil Tracy)

Currently available for pre-order, the album will be released in a variety of bundles and formats, including a 2LP set with previously unseen photos of the artist.

Last November, Peep’s family released ‘Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2’, the rapper’s first posthumous album. In a four-star review, NME said: “A high-water mark in Peep’s work, it reminds listeners of the talent Gustav Åhr possessed and how we were deprived of it all too early.”