Watch the trailer for a new documentary about Mark Ronson

'How To Be: Mark Ronson' arrives on YouTube later this week

A new trailer has been released for How To Be: Mark Ronson, a new original YouTube documentary that captures the life and career of singer, songwriter and producer Mark Ronson. Watch it below.

Directed by Carl Hindmarch, the documentary features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of Ronson at work on his latest record, ‘Late Night Feelings’. It also includes excerpts from interviews with some of the producer’s closest collaborators, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who worked with Ronson on the Oscar-winning duet ‘Shallow’ from the film A Star Is Born.

“He’s one of the greatest musicians and producers of our time,” Gaga says of the producer in the clip. “It’s like we’re all chemists and then all of a sudden, you’ve invented something new.” Meanwhile, Cooper calls Ronson “a film nerd but he’s the coolest guy there is”. See the trailer below:

Elsewhere, the documentary also features appearances from Miley Cyrus, Boy George, Zane Lowe, King Princess and Lykke Li. How To Be: Mark Ronson premieres on YouTube on October 12.

In other Ronson news, the English producer will co-host the opening episode of the forthcoming new series of Later… With Jools Holland. On October 17, he will share the stage with Yebba, Sampa the Great, Cate Le Bon, Georgia and P.P. Arnold.