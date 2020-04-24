Get a look into Yungblud’s quarantine experience in new ‘Stay Home With…’ trailer

A new weekly episodic series has been announced via YouTube Originals, Stay Home With: Yungblud, showcasing the artist’s quarantine experiences during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – watch the trailer below.

The series follows the musician through a month under lockdown at a rental apartment in Los Angeles alongside his manager, videographer and two bandmates.

“I was supposed to be in LA for about a month to finish this record,” Yungblud – real name Dominic Harrison – says in the clip released today (April 24), “then all this started happening.” He also calls the pandemic the “weirdest time of life I’ve ever experienced.”

The show is expected to showcase the artist writing new songs, living day to day and staying connected to his family back home in the UK.

Part one of Stay Home With: Yungblud premieres Monday (April 27) on the singer’s YouTube channel, with new episodes shared every Monday.

The show will also promote donations to No Kid Hungry, a charity working to end child hunger in America.

Earlier this week (April 22), Yungblud shared his latest track ‘Weird’.

The Doncaster artist detailed his first music of 2020 during a recent interview with NME. “I was going for an LCD Soundsystem and Depeche Mode thing,” he said of the inspiration behind the song.

It was also announced that Yungblud would be one of several acts playing a virtual festival hosted by Fyre Fest event producer Andy King this weekend (April 24 – 26).