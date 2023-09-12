Watch Travis Barker gift a fan his drumsticks on Blink-182 tour

Travis Barker personally gifted a fan with his drumsticks on the opening day of Blink-182‘s 2023 European tour – check out the video below.

The trio kicked off their current run of shows in Antwerp, Belgium last Friday (September 8) after teasing new music with a series of cryptic posters and a website.

Ahead of taking to the stage at the Sportpaleis Antwerpen arena, Barker made his way to the queue of fans waiting outside to surprise one concertgoer. The person in question had made a cardboard sign that read: “Can I have a drumstick?”

Footage posted on Barker’s official TikTok profile sees the musician walk out of the venue before handing over a pair of drumsticks to the fan. The pair then hug, with the lucky ticketholder becoming emotional over the unique gift.

“Travis Barker just gave me his drumsticks! What the fuck?!” he says tearfully after embracing his friend.

In the comments section, the recipient of the sticks wrote: “This was the happiest moment of my entire life! thank you forever ❤️❤️❤️.” He also reposted the video on his own TikTok, captioning it: “Travis Barker gave me his drumsticks and I’m still not okay.”

Earlier this month, Blink-182 were forced to postpone headline shows in Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin due to “an urgent family matter”. Barker later said that his wife Kourtney Kardashian had undergone “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.

The European leg of the band’s ongoing world tour is set to resume in Copenhagen, Denmark tonight (September 12). Blink-182 are scheduled to play concerts in London, Birmingham and Manchester next month.

See the full UK itinerary below, and find any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – AO Arena, Manchester

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

Blink-182 marked the return of Tom DeLonge last year by releasing the single ‘Edging’, and confirming that their ninth studio album was in the works. DeLonge previously teased that the as-yet-unannounced record could be the group’s “best” and “most progressive”.

Late last month, DeLonge said that the album was “only weeks (days) away”, adding: “We are finally here.”

Blink-182 further hinted at the imminent arrival of new music last Thursday (September 7) when they shared an animation of a digital clock, soundtracked by snippets of unknown material.