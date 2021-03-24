Watch Travis look back on 1997 debut ‘Good Feeling’ in new Q&A with producer Steve Lillywhite

Travis have looked back on their acclaimed debut album ‘Good Feeling’ in a new Q&A with producer Steve Lillywhite, ahead of the album’s anticipated reissue. Watch it exclusively on NME.com below.

In the first half of the interview, Lillywhite and the Scottish band discuss their working relationship and how they first came together to work on the 1997 record.

The record initially arrived via Independentiente Records and spawned tracks such as ‘All I Want To Do Is Rock’, ‘U16 Girls’, ‘Happy’ and ‘More Than Us’.

Speaking on the re-issue, frontman Fran Healy reflected: “In December

1996, just out of Woodstock in Upstate New York, Travis assembled in the legendary Bearsville Studios with the legendary producer Steve Lillywhite to begin recording their debut album Good Feeling.

“Hailed at the time as one of the debuts of the year by the legendary music critic Andy Gill, Good Feeling is us at our rawest. We’re extremely happy to be reissuing it on vinyl for you.”

Travis will re-issue ‘Good Feeling’ on April 2.

Their most recent album came in 2020’s ’10 Songs’, which NME described as “wistful, nostalgic indie that sums up the global mood”.

“It’s almost a public service, then, for Travis to release their ninth album mid-pandemic; a folk pop floatation tank of a record that transports you instantly to 1999, when our greatest worry was a bug that only threatened to kill stock exchanges,” our verdict stated.