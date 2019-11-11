Watch Travis Scott and Migos premiere new track at Astroworld Festival

Kanye West also made an appearance at the Houston bash

Travis Scott and Migos teamed up to perform a new track during the second annual Astroworld festival in Houston over the weekend.

The collective joined forces with Scott for the collaboration, which is currently untitled, in front of a crowd of 50,000. You can hear the track below.

They previously debuted another new track ‘No Cap’ over the summer but they didn’t play that track at the Houston event, which is named after Scott’s 2018 album.

During the event, Scott also brought out Kanye West for ‘Follow God’, his latest single from ‘Jesus Is King’, and ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ from 2007’s ‘Graduation’. Others special guests on the night (November 9) were reportedly Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and Gunna.

Earlier over the weekend, it was reported that three people were hospitalised with minor leg injuries while trying to enter the festival.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reported that fans were trampled before the gates officially opened at midday after the barricades were knocked over, allowing hundreds of fans to rush into the grounds at once.

Scott himself shared fan footage of the moment fans began running to enter the event on his Instagram account, adding: “RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD.

The festival sold out weeks ago, despite the lineup — featuring Migos, Pharrell, Marilyn Manson, Rosalia, and more — just being announced on Friday (November 8). Many fans camped outside Houston’s NRG Park last night to try to secure prime viewing spots for the event.