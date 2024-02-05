Watch Travis Scott and Playboi Carti smash up chairs and perform ‘Fein’ at Grammys 2024

Travis Scott joined forces with Playboi Carti at the 2024 Grammys, coming together to deliver a destructive performance of ‘Fein’. Check it out below.

The performance took place at this year’s instalment of the Grammy Awards Ceremony, which was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles last night (February 4).

During the event, Scott made his return to the stage for The Recording Academy – playing renditions of his hits ‘My Eyes’, ‘I Know?’ and ‘Fein’, all taken from his latest studio album ‘Utopia’.

Advertisement

It was for the latter that the rapper was joined on stage by Playboi Carti, singing amid a post-apocalyptic stage design, surrounded by towers of black boxes and flames. During the set, they also closed out the show by smashing up a stack of folding chairs. Check out footage of the performance below.

For the 2024 Grammys – the 66th edition of the annual event – Scott picked up just one nomination, with his latest album ‘Utopia’ being put forward in the Best Rap Album category.

Other nominees included Killer Mike’s LP ‘Michael’, Metro Boomin’s ‘Heroes & Villains’, Drake’s collaborative album with 21 Savage ‘Her Loss’, and Nas’s LP ‘King’s Disease III’. The award went to Killer Mike.

Following the announcement, Scott took to his X/Twitter page to share a response – simply posting an emoji with a raised eyebrow.

🤨 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2024

Advertisement

The slot at last night’s event marked the rapper’s second time performing on the Grammys stage. His debut took place five years ago, when he performed two songs alongside Philip Bailey and James Blake in 2019, following the release of ‘Astroworld’.

Elsewhere on the night, The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr also drew mixed opinions for his speech about the October 7 attack at Supernova Festival, and Drake continued his long-running feud with the academy by saying it “doesn’t dictate shit”.

Similarly, Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was reportedly arrested shortly after his wins.

Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Dua Lipa premiered her new single ‘Training Season’ at the event.

Tracy Chapman joined Luke Combs on stage for their first joint performance of ‘Fast Car’ and SZA – the most-nominated artist at this year’s event – also performed her songs ‘Snooze’ and ‘Kill Bill’, bringing Tarantino energy to the Grammys stage.

Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poet’s Department’, as she won Best Pop Vocal Album, and U2 took the audience inside their Las Vegas Sphere residency.

Moreover, Miley Cyrus gave the first televised performance of her hit single ‘Flowers’, Olivia Rodrigo brought ‘Vampires’ to the Grammys stage, country star Kacey Musgraves teased new music, and Billie Eilish dressed as a vintage Barbie for her performance.