Watch Travis Scott bring out Kanye West at Astroworld festival

The future Presidential candidate performed 'Follow God' and 'Can't Tell Me Nothing'

Travis Scott brought Kanye West on stage to perform with him during his second annual Astroworld festival in Houston this weekend.

Kanye performed ‘Follow God’, his latest single from ‘Jesus Is King’, and ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ from 2007’s ‘Graduation’. Others special guests on the night (November 9) were reportedly Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, and Gunna. Watch a clip from the night’s most high-profile performance below.

Earlier it was reported that three people were hospitalised with minor leg injuries while trying to enter the festival yesterday (November 9).

ABC13 Eyewitness News reports that fans were trampled before the gates officially opened at midday after the barricades were knocked over, allowing hundreds of fans to rush into the grounds at once.

Scott himself shared fan footage of the moment fans began running to enter the event on his Instagram account, adding: “RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD.” The official Astroworld account later shared a picture of a packed crowd inside captioned “REAL RAGERS”. See the posts in full below.

The festival sold out weeks ago, despite the lineup — featuring Migos, Pharrell, Marilyn Manson, Rosalia, and more — just being announced on Friday (November 8). Many fans camped outside Houston’s NRG Park last night to try to secure prime viewing spots for the event.

Earlier this week (November 7) Kanye West confirmed that he intends to run for President of the United States in the 2024 election.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the fifth annual Fast Company Innovation festival in New York on Thursday, where he spoke with Yeezy footwear designer Steven Smith, according to the Hollywood Reporter.