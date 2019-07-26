'Wake Up' also features The Weeknd

Travis Scott has released the video for his new single ‘Wake Up’, which also features The Weeknd.

The video for ‘Wake Up’ is directed by Jonah Hill, the 21 Jump Street comedy actor. Hill made his film directorial debut in 2018 with coming-of-age comedy drama Mid 90s.

Hill has previously directed the videos for Vampire Weekend‘s recent singles ‘Harmony Hall’ and ‘Sunflower’, as well as tracks for Sara Bareilles and Danny Brown.

In the video for ‘Wake Up’, Scott floats through a mansion in the aftermath of what looks like a stream of corpses, seemingly in the aftermath of a party. A helicopter and menacing birds of prey also descend on the mansion, as explosions fire off in the background.

‘Wake Up’ is taken from Scott’s third album ‘Astroworld’, which debuted at No 1 in the US and reached No 3 in the UK on its release last August.

Scott headlined Wireless festival earlier this month (July 6), before playing at London O2 Arena. He was joined by Ed Sheeran at the O2 show, where they duetted on ‘Antisocial’.

It was recently announced that Scott is working with Nike for the first time. Scott is putting his spin on Nike’s classic Air Max 270 React trainers, which will go on sale next spring with a price tag of $190 in the US.