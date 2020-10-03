Travis Scott took part in a virtual performance of ‘Franchise’ with M.I.A. and Young Thug on Jimmy Kimmel Live! – you can watch the performance below.

Back in September, Scott released ‘Franchise’ revealing his collaboration with M.I.A. and Young Thug. He released the single alongside a music video he’d directed for the project himself.

Scott and Young Thug performed ‘Franchise’ for the first time at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show yesterday (October 2) without M.I.A.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after this, Scott performed the new song remotely again, this time with both M.I.A and Young Thug in virtual attendance. You can watch it below:

Last month, Scott praised M.I.A. in a new interview, calling her “the illest of all time”.

Scott appeared on Zane Lowe’s New Music Daily show on Apple Music to discuss ‘Franchise’ and spoke about how he came to work with M.I.A. “She reached out to me for something for her album and we tracked it in London,” he explained.

“She’s just one of my favourite artists as humans. So it was just amazing. When I finished [‘Franchise’], I couldn’t think of nobody else that could probably just body this shit. You know what I’m saying? Body this shit like as hard as like anyone else, any other rapper, any other artist.”

He continued: “Like all of this, the energy man – music, beats, raps, God! Everything, she’s the illest of all time.”

Meanwhile, Scott is being sued for allegedly ripping off a video game joystick design. Court papers claim the rapper copied copyright-protected photos of KontrolFreek’s products to sell as Cactus Jack-branded merch when Scott appeared in the video game Fortnite.