Travis Scott and Young Thug gave the debut live performance of ‘Franchise’ at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show earlier today (October 2).

The rappers teamed up with M.I.A., who wasn’t present in the performance, on the new track last month.

As the end credits rolled at the end of the show, a video of Scott interrupted them, leading into a pre-recorded performance from the pair.

Scott began the performance on the pallet of a moving forklift with Young Thug joining him on another vehicle as his verse arrived. Watch footage of the performance below and watch the whole show here.

The duo later reunited with M.I.A. for another remote performance of the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The second performance of the single featured Scott alternately shown from a room covered in white drapes and sitting in the back of a self-driving car.

Young Thug and M.I.A. were also filmed in white-covered rooms, but were never in the same shot as Scott. Watch the Jimmy Kimmel performance below.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show also featured appearances from Rosalía, Lizzo, Ella Mai, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and the Fenty creator herself. It was the second time she had held a show for her lingerie line, which was aired exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, Scott is being sued for allegedly ripping off a video game joystick design. Court papers claim the rapper copied copyright-protected photos of KontrolFreek’s products to sell as Cactus Jack-branded merch when Scott appeared in the video game Fortnite.