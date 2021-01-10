Watch Trent Reznor cover David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage’ for tribute livestream

Trent Reznor performed a pair of David Bowie covers this weekend to pay tribute to the rock legend ahead of the fifth anniversary of his death.

Last night (January 9), pianist Mike Garson held a livestream event called A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day featuring a variety of artists paying tribute to the late musician, who died five year’s ago today (January 10).

The likes of Boy George, Smashing Pumpkins‘ Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Peter Frampton, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor, Yungblud, Anna Calvi and Duran Duran all took part in the livestream event – which was originally supposed to take place on Bowie’s birthday (January 8), but was postponed by a day following some logistical issues.

Reznor, who was joined by his wife and How To Destroy Angels bandmate Mariqueen Maandig, Atticus Ross and Garson, performed covers of the Bowie songs ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and ‘Fashion’.

Watch the Nine Inch Nails frontman’s performance below:

Earlier in the week, Reznor recalled how he would listen to Bowie’s records when he was growing up, cementing Bowie in his mind as the “best archetype for someone who has a fantastic voice and was kind of an actor pretending to be a rock star, in a way”.

“[It] seemed to give him the ability to reinvent himself in ways that just felt like it would take a lot of courage to have had success at something and then throw it away and try something new,” Reznor told Consequence Of Sound.

Recalling how Nine Inch Nails later opened for Bowie on his ‘Outside Tour’ in 1995, Reznor remembered how he got to saw Bowie in person “and be terrified and intimidated” before then finding “an actual human being behind it that did impossibly live up to whatever you projected on him”.

“What really left the biggest impression on me was there I was in a bad state of addiction and kind of going down the toilet. And [Bowie] was on the other end to have come out of it,” Reznor continued.

“There were the few kind of big brother / fatherly times where he’d call me aside and kind of get on my shit: ‘You need to get your shit together.’ It doesn’t have to end up down there. He didn’t say this, but look at where he was. He was happy. He was still taking chances.”

Meanwhile, David Bowie‘s previously unreleased covers of John Lennon‘s ‘Mother’ and Bob Dylan‘s ‘Tryin’ to Get to Heaven’ have been released for the first time, to mark what would have been the music icon’s 74th birthday.