Watch Trippie Redd and PARTYNEXTDOOR set sail in ‘Excitement’ video

Trippie Redd and PARTYNEXTDOOR have shared the video for their new single ‘Excitement’.

Directed by Aidan Cullen, the video sees Redd and Party set sail on a swagged out pirate ship featuring lots of effects and wacky, colourful settings.

Set to land on Redd’s forthcoming album ‘Pegasus’, ‘Excitement’ is the follow-up to the rapper’s fifth EP ‘A Love Letter To You 4’, which amassed over 125.9 million global streams in the first week of its release [stats via Complex].

Watch the video for ‘Excitement’ below:

Redd has spent much of the year teasing ‘Pegasus’ while releasing singles from his 2019 mixtape, including ‘Yell Oh’ featuring Young Thug and ‘The Way’ featuring Russ.

Last month he released the track ‘Dreamer’ accompanied by a VHS-style official visualiser.

On the cut, Redd’s autotuned vocals sit above a distorted electric guitar line. “What were you waiting for?” he pleads throughout, while also singing of “driftin’ away” as he spends his days anticipating someone’s arrival.

Earlier this year, Redd seemingly responded to Eminem name-checking him on his latest album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’.

Eminem made reference to the Ohio rapper on the track ‘Marsh’, saying: “Then he said kill MCs / Trippie Redd with pills and lean / Sipping meds in the limousine / Getting head, guillotine.”

On his Instagram story, the ‘Excitement’ rapper posted: “N****s be 50 beefing with a 15 year old” followed by the peace sign emoji and the sleeping emoji.

Fans have suggested the message is a response to the lyrics and that the 20-year-old rapper has both exaggerated his youth and 47-year-old Eminem’s age for effect.