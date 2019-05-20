Masked metal outfit recently unveiled the comeback track and shared new album details

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy has shared his own acoustic cover of Slipknot‘s new track ‘Unsainted’.

The masked metallers recently unveiled the video for their comeback track along with details of their long-awaited new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

Now, Heafy has rolled out a much slower take on the track, which you can view below.

It’s not the first time Heafy has performed covers. Last year, he also shared covers of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and NSync’s ‘Tearin’ Up My Heart’.

Meanwhile, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently described the sound of their new album as “fucking dangerous”.

“It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s heavy, it’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s fierce, it’s angry and it’s raw as hell,” he said. “It’s going to be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life.”

As for the energy of the record, Taylor said: “It kind of had a cross between the first album and ‘Iowa’. I keep telling people that this is what the kids from Iowa would have made if they’d matured. It’s a step from that.”

The band return to the UK to headline Download festival in June.