Watch Troye Sivan cover Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For’ in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Troye Sivan has covered Billie Eilish‘s ‘What Was I Made For‘ as part of his performance for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The pop singer was the second artist to perform as part of the station’s Live Lounge month which will see the program air a new performance every Monday through Thursday for the entirety of October.

Taking over the iconic studio, Sivan performed a slowed-down rendition of his viral track ‘Rush’ and, keeping with the tradition of performing a cover, he took on Eilish’s track ‘What Was I Made For’ from the Barbie movie soundtrack.

Sivan’s Live Lounge takeover marks the first time the singer has performed live since 2019. The next artists to take over this week are Jorja Smith on October 4 and Madison Beer on October 5. Each performance will take place at 12pm BST.

All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.

Elsewhere, Sivan released his second single, ‘Got Me Started’ from his upcoming LP ‘Something To Give Each Other’. The track is the first song to ever sample Bag Raiders’ 2009 hit ‘Shooting Stars’ and has garnered attention via social media apps such as TikTok.

‘Something To Give Each Other’ is set for release on October 13 via EMI Music Australia. The album features writing contributions from the likes of Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). Pre-orders are available here.

In other news, Olivia Rodrigo took over the BBC Live Lounge yesterday, October 2 as the first artists to kick off Live Lounge Month. She covered Noah Kahan’s ‘Stick Season’ and performed some of her hits from her latest LP ‘Guts’.