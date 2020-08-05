Watch Troye Sivan lounging in the bath on new video for ‘Ragger Teenager!’

Troye Sivan has shared a video for his new track ‘Ragger Teenager!’.

The clip, which you can watch below, sees the the singer lounging in the bath longing for a debauched teenage lifestyle.

“I just wanna go wild/ I just wanna fuck shit up and just ride/ In your car tonight/ In your bed tonight,” Sivan sings.

‘Rager Teenager!’ is the third new song Sivan has dropped over the last few months following the tracks ‘Easy’ and ‘Take Yourself Home‘.

All three will feature on his forthcoming fifth EP ‘In A Dream’, which is out on August 21

Sivan previously described ‘In A Dream’ as a “story that’s still unfolding.”

“[T]his small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh,” he said.

“Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

He also recently released an alternate version of ‘Easy’. In the new rendition, Sivan has slowed down the track and piled on the reverb, making for a dreamy, ’80s-inspired release.

‘In A Dream’ is Sivan’s first EP since 2015’s ‘Wild.’ In the interim, Sivan released two studio albums: 2015’s ‘Blue Neighbourhood’ and 2018’s ‘Bloom’.

Sivan recently served as a key collaborator on singles for Charli XCX, Jónsi and Lauv. Other activity for the singer this year has included co-writing the BTS track ‘Louder Than Bombs’ and performing as part of a live-streamed Stonewall benefit concert.