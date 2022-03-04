Watch Turnstile perform a thunderous live set on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Turnstile performed a host of songs from their acclaimed 2021 album ‘GLOW ON’ during their debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (March 3) – you can watch their performance below.

The Baltimore five-piece’s latest late-night US chat show performance followed on from an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in December.

Turnstile performed the ‘GLOW ON’ track ‘Mystery’ for broadcast on Kimmel’s main show yesterday, which you can see below.

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! have also released footage of Turnstile performing three more songs from their 2021 album: ‘Blackout’, ‘Don’t Play’ and ‘Holiday’.

You can see the band’s “off-air performance” in full below.

Turnstile were among the numerous acts to be confirmed this morning (March 4) for this year’s Glastonbury.

The band will be making their first-ever appearance at the festival in June, which will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar. The likes of Lorde, Haim, Sam Fender, IDLES, Megan Thee Stallion, Fontaines D.C. and Little Simz are also set to perform at Glastonbury 2022.

Advertisement

Turnstile, who were recently pictured with Demi Lovato, will also headline Outbreak Festival 2022 and 2000Trees Festival in the UK this summer.

Earlier this year the band made their ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ debut, which saw the five-piece play a set of stripped-down versions of their songs.

The set was filmed at drummer Daniel Fang’s house in Baltimore, with Turnstile playing in a room filled with stuffed animals and toys.