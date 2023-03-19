Watch Twenty One Pilots cover Blink-182 as they fill in for the band at Lollapalooza Argentina

Twenty One Pilots covered Blink-182 at Lollapalooza Argentina where the band were filling in for the reunited pop-punk trio.

Blink-182 were originally scheduled to headline the festival but had to pull out last month when drummer Travis Barker injured his finger.

Twenty One Pilots took the reunited pop-punk trio’s place and, last night (March 18), paid homage to the group. During their set, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun covered ‘All The Small Things’.

For the song’s opening verse and chorus, Joseph let the crowd sing the words before joining in with them for the “na na na na na, na na na na na” refrain. Watch footage of the performance below now.

Twenty One Pilots played:

‘Guns For Hands’

‘Morph’

‘Holding On To You’

‘The Outside’

‘All The Small Things’

‘Lane Boy’

‘Chlorine’

‘Muchachos, ahora not volvimos a ilusionar’

‘Jumpsuit’

‘Heavydirtysoul’

‘Ride’

‘Shy Away’

‘Car Radio’

‘Stressed Out’

‘Heathens’

‘Trees’

In February, Barker dislocated his ring finger and tore a ligament in it while rehearsing for Blink-182’s reunion tour. The drummer required surgery on the injury, forcing the band to postpone the opening dates of their tour in Mexico and South America.

Barker gave an update on his recovery earlier this month, sharing that he had undergone surgery, which had been a success. “Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery,” he wrote on Instagram.

“So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon.”

Blink’s tour is now scheduled to begin in St. Paul, Minnesota on May 4. The reunited punk trio will then head to the UK and Europe in September, followed by Australia and New Zealand dates in early 2024. Dates in Mexico and South America are currently being rescheduled for 2024.

Meanwhile, Twenty One Pilots trolled fans earlier this year by performing a “new song” that couldn’t be heard. During a three-hour livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of the band’s third album ‘Vessels’, a new song was played by Tyler Joseph on a ukelele, but the sound of the drums was manipulated so high that it was impossible to hear the song being played.