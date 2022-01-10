Watch Twenty One Pilots cover Elton John at first gig of 2022

Twenty One Pilots played their first show of 2022 last night (January 9) at Indianapolis’ Monument Circle – check out footage below.

The hour-long concert was part of the celebrations held in the lead up to the annual College Football Playoff National Championship with Doja Cat and Ava Max also performing over the weekend.

Twenty One Pilots’ opened with breakout hit ‘Stressed Out’ and ‘Heathens’, originally written for the Suicide Squad soundtrack.

The band also performed the likes of ‘Mulberry Street’, ‘The Outside’ and ‘Saturday’ from recently released album ‘Scaled and Icy’. During the gig, they covered Elton John classic ‘Bennie And The Jets’ while ‘Shy Away’ featured a snippet of My Chemical Romance’s emo anthem ‘I’m Not Okay’.

Check out footage below.

Twenty one pilots- live from under @joshuadun’s drum island pic.twitter.com/WAar66sfY1 — Jack (@CiscoYork) January 10, 2022

Twenty One Pilots played:

‘Stressed Out’

‘Heathens’

‘The Outside’

‘Lane Boy’

‘Mulberry Street’

‘Bennie And The Jets’ (Elton John cover)

‘Jumpsuit’

‘Heavydirtysoul’

‘Saturday’

‘Ride’

‘Car Radio’

‘Shy Away’

‘Trees’

Twenty One Pilots have a busy 2022 lined up, as they take ‘Scaled And Icy’ on the road. After a handful of festival performances, the band have the UK leg of their ‘Takeover Tour’ happening in June before a lengthy US tour kicks off in August. Tickets are available now here.

To give you a taste of what to expect from their live show, last year the band released a deluxe edition of ‘Scaled And Icy’ featuring nine tracks recorded during their massive hometown livestream.

Last year, Tyler Joseph compared touring during COVID to Lord Of The Rings. “Galadriel says ‘This quest stands upon the edge of a knife. Stray but a little and it will fail’. Why am I telling you that?” Joseph said backstage in a pre-show speech ahead of their first show of 2020. “Well, we’re not in the clear. I know that you guys know there’s a lot of risk involved in going and playing shows right now.”

“So I want you to know that I appreciate you guys taking the extra precautions, being smart and just know, Josh and I will be doing the same,” he continued. “We’ll be trying as hard as we can to get through this entire tour.”