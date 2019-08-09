Watch Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun play drums for Blink-182

The drummer took on 'Mutt' at an LA gig last night (August 8)

Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun joined Blink-182 on stage last night and got behind the kit.

Mark, Travis and Matt Skiba are currently on tour in the US in advance of the release of their new album ‘Nine’, and played a show at The Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood, California last night (August 8).

During the show, they invited Dunn on stage to smash some skins to their 1999 track ‘Mutt’, taken from their classic ‘Enema Of The State’ LP. Watch footage below.

Blink’s tour continues tonight (August 9) in San Francisco. They’ll release ‘Nine’, their ninth album, on September 20.

The album is set to include recently released singles ‘Darkside’, ‘Happy Days’, ‘Generational Divide’ and ‘Blame It On My Youth’.

Last month, a fan with a load of time on their hands reimagined Twenty One Pilots’ song ‘Tear In My Heart’ as a Blink-182 song. It joins a now-infamous Blink-style version of Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’.

Dun and bandmate Tyler Joseph recently shared a new video for single ‘The Hype’, which sees them playing in a basement, and then on a rooftop to a packed street of fans.

Meanwhile, earlier this month it was revealed that Twenty One Pilots’ 2015 album ‘Blurryface’ was the most streamed album of all-time by a group.