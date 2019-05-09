Watch Twenty One Pilots perform ‘Legend’ live for the first time

Another deep cut is added to their setlist

Twenty One Pilots have played their song ‘Legend’ live for the first time – watch a clip below.

The track, which appears on the American duo’s latest album ‘Trench’, was debuted at shows in Mexico recently during the band’s Bandito Tour.

It’s the latest deep cut to be added to the band’s setlist that spans their five-album career. Another cut from ‘Trench’ called ‘The Hype’ was played live for the first time at the band’s show in Monterrey, Mexico [via Rock Sound].

‘Trench’, the band’s fifth album (released last October) earned the duo another hit single in ‘Chlorine’. ‘My Blood,’ ‘Levitate,’ ‘Nico and the Niners’, and ‘Jumpsuit’ were all released as singles off the record.

Elsewhere, the band have revealed that despite the massive success of their latest album, they still feel they’re yet to prove themselves.

Speaking to Dork magazine, the duo’s Tyler Joseph said he still has bigger intentions for their career. “Why not dream big? Why not have as many people hear us and our art as possible? It’s fun. It’s cool to continue to travel and play music and have that be our jobs.”

“I don’t know if we’ll ever get to a point where we feel like we’ve won everybody over and it’s on cruise control. Everything we do is us still feeling like we need to prove ourselves, in a way.”

Twenty One Pilots’ worldwide tour finishes on September 7 at Lollapalooza Berlin.