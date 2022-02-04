Watch Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Taskmaster’-inspired pizza challenge

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new video which shows the band taking part in a Taskmaster-inspired challenge.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun shared their appreciation for the Alex Horne-created comedy game show this week by taking part in a pizza-themed challenge on TikTok.

The pair of clips show Joseph and Dun separately calling up pizzerias to order an extra large vegetarian pizza with pepperoni and bacon, but without tomato sauce and cheese.

Advertisement

However, the two bandmates are unable to use a list of specific words and phrases – including “extra large”, “pizza” and “cheese” – when placing their orders on the phone. You can watch the two-part challenge to see who prevails below.

Twenty One Pilots recently performed their single ‘The Outside’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The song is taken from their 2021 album ‘Scaled and Icy’.

The band will bring their ‘Takeøver Tour’ to London in June for a quartet of live dates in the capital, including gigs at The Camden Assembly and The SSE Arena Wembley.

You can see details of Twenty One Pilots’ planned London shows below and find any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

June

21 – The Camden Assembly, London

22 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 – The SSE Arena Wembley, London

Twenty One Pilots’ September in-game concert in the video game Roblox, meanwhile, was recently named as one of the title’s most popular events of 2021.

The experience was billed as “a pioneering interactive virtual concert powered by the latest Roblox technology” that further promoted ‘Scaled And Icy’.