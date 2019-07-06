Watch Twenty One Pilots zip line over the crowd at Ohio homecoming show

Talk about making a grand entrance

Twenty One Pilots headlined a free homecoming show this weekend, but prior to getting on stage they zip lined over the crowd.

The band headlined the MLB All-Star Concert Series on Friday night (July 5) in their home state of Ohio, alongside openers Welshly Arms.

“We drove from our own houses to the show, it’s right here from where we’re from, Ohio,” frontman Tyler Joseph told fans during the set. “It always feels good to play in our home state, so that’s why we’re going to give you everything we have, I promise.”

Not just hosting music, the MLB event also hosted a zip line from a 120-foot launch tower that both Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun had a go on. Sailing over the crowd, the bandmates were caught on video by fans eagerly awaiting them to take to the stage. See the footage below.

Meanwhile, Twenty One Pilots’ 2015 album ‘Blurryface’ is now the most streamed album of all-time by a group.

That’s according to Twitter account @ChartData, which reports that the 14-track record has garnered 3.5 billion streams on Spotify alone. The duo’s song ‘Stressed Out’ – also from ‘Blurryface’ – has more than 1 billion views on YouTube, meaning that figures are likely to be even higher when collecting data from across other streaming platforms including Apple Music.