"Russia, we love you!"

Photos and footage has emerged from the moment when two members of Rammstein kissed on stage in Russia in protest against the government’s anti-LGBTQ stance.

Renowned for their bold and sexualised imagery, the German metal icons’ latest statement was made while on stage at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow – when guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe engaged in a kiss during a performance of the song ‘Auslander’.

The band shared a photo of the moment with the caption ‘Russia, we love you’. Check it out below along with fan-filmed footage of the moment.

This is not the first time that the pair have kissed on tour, with fans dubbing the duo as ‘Paulchard’. A show in Poland also saw frontman Till Lindemann sail across the crowd in a rubber dinghy while waving a Pride flag, in support of the country’s LGBTQ community who faced attacks during pride month.

In support of their acclaimed 2019 untitled album, the band have an extensive run of shows across the continent next year. Fans are currently awaiting news of a London gig after Rammstein’s logo was spotted across the capital – but they already have gigs announced in Coventry and Belfast and now Cardiff for 2020.

Earlier this year, the band brought their pyrotechnic spectacular to a wowed UK audience.

Reviewing the appearance at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK, NME wrote: “Lots of bands have pyro onstage. Many bands have big pyro onstage. But how many bands have pyro all around the arena? Whether you’re in the front row, somewhere in the middle of the crowd, or stood nursing your pint at the very back, at this Rammstein show you’ll never be more than a metre or two from huge bursts of fire.”