Watch TXT, Coi Leray perform ‘Happy Fool’ live for the first time

K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together recently brought musician Coi Leray onstage as a surprise guest at the Los Angeles stop of his ongoing world tour.

On the second day of TXT’s two-night concert at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on May 28, as part of their ongoing ‘Act: Sweet Mirage’ world tour, the boyband surprised fans by bringing on American singer-rapper Coi Leray onstage as a guest.

As seen in clips uploaded by fans on Twitter, the TXT and Leray teamed up for a performance of ‘Happy Fools’, from the boyband’s latest mini-album ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’. This marks the first time the two artists have performed the song live.

Advertisement

“We go up like the moon / TXT and Coi Leray / Get it poppin’ like balloons / We gon’ party every day / Living like some happy fools / Doing what we wanna do,” Leray raps, while performing the chorography of the song with TXT.

After the performance, Leray went around the stage to hug all the members of TXT. “I need my hugs, I need my hugs!” she said, before bidding the audience goodbye.

COI IS THE SWEETEST ADHDJKL LOOK AT HER GIVING EACH MEMBER A HUG 😭 pic.twitter.com/fDLDkbKEp6 — 하지 (@txtarchivee) May 29, 2023

Earlier this year, TXT released a special version of ‘Happy Fools’, which traded Leray’s original verse for a new self-written rap by member Yeonjun. The song was is part of the boyband’s ‘2023 Dream Week’ event, in celebration of their fourth anniversary.

TXT also landed their first Billboard 200 Number One album with ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ in February. The record knocked SZA’s album ‘SOS’ from the top spot with approximately 161,500 equivalent album units.