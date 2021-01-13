Watch Ty Dolla $ign’s impressive cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Ty Dolla $ign has showcased his love of Nirvana by covering ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ ahead of the track’s 30th anniversary later this year.

The singer/rapper shared a social media clip on Monday (January 11) which saw him delivering the track’s iconic guitar line before his live band then join in to deliver an impressive, full-bodied take on the Nirvana classic.

Ty is known for his love of Nirvana, having previously shown off a portrait of Kurt Cobain which is tattooed on the back of the leg.

In 2019, he also joined forces with Spin to recreate Cobain’s iconic black-and-white cover for the magazine.

“The first time I ever actually loved a rock song was ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ and then it made me go and listen to all of his shit,” he said.

“I wish he would have lived longer to really give off everything and I wonder what he would sound like right now.

“I definitely wanted to pay homage to Kurt because he’s the rock star of rock stars. I’m just a sex symbol, I’m trying to get there.”

Last month Ty also delivered some high praise for Eminem – declaring him to be the greatest rapper of all time.

“I have not done a song with Eminem yet,” Ty Dolla told Hot Freestyle. “Which I would love to. He’s the GOAT for sure.”

In other news, Ty Dolla $ign teased recently that he and Post Malone could be set to release a full collaborative album.