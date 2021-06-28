Watch Tyler, The Creator battle a wind storm during his BET Awards performance

Tyler, The Creator has performed his recently released track ‘Lumberjack’ at the 2021 BET Awards ceremony.

‘Lumberjack’ is the lead single from Tyler, The Creator’s new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, which landed last Friday (June 25). The performance sees the artist step out of a Rolls Royce and battle a vicious wind storm while rapping.

Watch it below:

‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ is the follow-up to Tyler, The Creator’s 2019 album ‘IGOR’. The 16-track record included guest appearances from Pharrell and Lil Uzi Vert (both on ‘Juggernaut’), Lil Wayne (‘Hot Wind Blows’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘Wusyaname’), Domo Genesis (‘Manifesto’) and more.

In the lead-up to the album’s release, new billboards featuring the words “Call Me If You Get Lost” and a phone number began appearing in various locations, prompting fan speculation that the rapper was about to kick off his new album rollout. Then, a promo video titled SIDE STREET was shared, which also featured the “Call Me If You Get Lost” tagline.

In addition to the album, Tyler, the Creator released a new song titled ‘Tell Me How’ in March, after it was featured in an advertisement for Coca-Cola the previous month. Earlier in the year, he featured on the Brent Faiyaz track ‘Gravity’.

Winners at this year’s BET Awards include Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, H.E.R., Lil Baby and the late Chadwick Boseman. The ceremony also featured performances from Cardi B, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X and more acts.