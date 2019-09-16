Watch Tyler, the Creator’s new video for ‘A Boy Is A Gun’

It stars his alter-ego, Igor

Tyler, the Creator has shared a new video for ‘A Boy Is A Gun’. You can watch the new video below.

In the Wolf Haley-directed clip, Tyler appears as his Igor alter-ego in an opulent mansion.

Taken from his album, ‘Igor’, which NME described as “an accomplished and evergreen record that’s well worth putting your phone down, turning the TV off and devoting your full attention span to,” this latest video comes after ‘Earfquake’ which starred Tracee Ellis Ross and dropped in May.

Earlier this year (July 19), Tyler revealed his pride at his latest album IGOR beating DJ Khaled to grab the #1 spot on the US charts.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for Beats 1, Tyler referenced his chart victory, saying: “No disrespect to Khaled or anyone. But this n***a had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Everyone. Everyone. Cardi B. 21 Savage. Travis Scott. Post Malone. Beyonce. Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro.”

He continued: “Like, that was insane to me. And it’s new to me, bro. I’m on album five and six. And it’s work. It’s effort. It’s work. This is fucking whether n***as like it or not, bro, it’s so much work and detail put into this shit like — I’m so proud of myself.”

Tyler also spoke of his love for Billie Eilish in the interview. “That bitch is big. That n**** came from nowhere,” Tyler told Zane. “I think [her album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’] is sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing.