Watch U2 perform ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ live for first time in 36 years

U2 performed their cover of Darlene Love’s ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ for the first time in nearly 36 years at the Las Vegas Sphere this weekend.

The Irish rock band performed the Christmas classic for the first time since 1987 during their show at the Sphere at The Venetian Resort on Friday (December 15).

They last performed the track in December 1987 as they closed out the ‘Joshua Tree’ tour at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

While performances from that gig featured on U2’s hybrid live/studio album ‘Rattle and Hum’, their version of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ was not included.

However, they did release a video filmed in November 1987 at the Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana before their concert there that night. It was also released in December 1987 with the charity compilation album ‘A Very Special Christmas’.

They revived the track on Friday and, according to setlist.fm, rehearsed it during soundcheck in the day but did not print the song on the setlist.

Watch the performance below.

Back in October, U2 announced they were extending their residency at the Sphere, adding 11 extra dates to the run. Earlier this month, they then announced a four final dates.

The run of shows kicked off on September 29, and was originally scheduled to wrap up on December 16, but that was extended to February 18. Extra dates have now been added on February 23 and 24 and March 1 and 2, bringing the run to a total of 40 shows.

In a five-star review of U2’s opening night at the multi-billion dollar venue, NME described the event as one that “truly takes your breath away”, adding that “this is just the start of a stunning residency which will only continue to blossom with each passing night in this city of blinding lights”.

This week the band shared a video of them performing ‘The Fly’ during the Las Vegas residency.

Meanwhile, Phish have been announced as the next band to take up a residency at the venue.