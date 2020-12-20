U2‘s Bono and The Edge dusted off their rendition of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ on a special edition of the Irish Late Late Show.

The pair shared their cover of the song, playing alongside Irish musician Glen Hansard and others, as well as a stripped-down version of their 2000 hit ‘Walk On’.

In an annual tradition to raise money for homeless charities, Hansard typically recruits a number of musicians to busk on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Christmas Eve. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, however, this year’s event was shared online.

Advertisement

Both members of U2 also sat down for an interview with presenter Ryan Tubridy, according to The Irish Times. Watch the duo perform ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ below.

The track was originally sung by Darlene Love, and included on the 1963 seasonal compilation album A Christmas Gift for You from Phil Spector.

It’s not the first time U2 have covered the song, having first performed the song during a soundcheck in Glasgow, and later appearing on the A Very Special Christmas compilation in 1987.

Last month (November 19), Bono spoke about his first meeting with the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis during a guest appearance on the Joy Division and New Order podcast Transmissions: The Definitive Story.

Advertisement

The ‘Beautiful Day’ singer recalled the moment that “this man with the weight of the whole universe in his voice, this crooner from some black hole — the dark lord — stepped forward and I was like: ‘Oh my god, I’m going to meet Ian Curtis’.

“It was just this sweet, sweet sound. He was this beautiful soul but he sang from this other place… Just the most gentle conversation and it was a very special moment.”