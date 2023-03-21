Watch Underworld debut new songs at first show of 2023

Underworld debuted four new songs during their first show of the year last Sunday (March 19) – check out fan-shot footage and the setlist below.

READ MORE: Roger Daltrey on Teenage Cancer Trust and the chances of new music from The Who

The electronic duo – comprising Karl Hyde and Rick Smith – performed a 15-track set at the 1,600-capacity venue The Marble Factory in Bristol.

Per Setlist.FM, the group opened with an as-yet-unreleased number called ‘Gene Pool’ before playing three more unheard songs throughout the gig: ‘Strawberry Hotel’, ‘Denver Luna’ and ‘And The Colour Red’.

Advertisement

Underworld also performed the same four cuts as part of their concert for the Teenage Cancer Trust at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night (March 20).

See the available footage from the Bristol date here:

Underworld played:

‘Gene Pool’ (live debut)

‘Juanita 2022’

‘Two Months Off’

‘Border Country’

‘Strawberry Hotel’ (live debut)

‘Mmm… Skyscraper, I Love You’

‘Denver Luna’ (live debut)

‘Cups’

‘Jumbo’

‘Dark Train’

‘Shudder’

‘King Of Snake’

‘Rez / Cowgirl’

‘And The Colour Red’ (live debut)

‘Born Slippy .NUXX’

Underworld are due to play the two-day London event Junction 2 on July 21. Additionally, they’ll make festival appearances at Coachella, Secret Garden Party and Lowlands. See their full live itinerary here.

Advertisement

The duo released their 10th and most recent studio album, ‘Drift Series 1’, back in 2019.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Teenage Cancer Trust gig series will continue with an evening of comedy tonight (March 21) ahead of performances from Wet Leg (22), Jake Bugg (23), Courteeners (24), Kasabian (25) and Roger Daltrey (26).