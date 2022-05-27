Watch unearthed footage from Led Zeppelin’s iconic 1970 Madison Square Garden concert

Rare footage from one of Led Zepplin‘s most iconic concerts – held at New York’s Madison Square Garden in 1970 – has been unearthed and uploaded to the internet.

Captured on 8mm film, the brief clip was shot during their September 19, 1970 performance at the famed venue. The footage jumps in places, but isn’t too fragmented, as it’s synced to bootleg concert audio. In it, we see Robert Plant sing the signature opening to ‘Immigrant Song’, before the clip moves into ‘Heartbreaker’, with Jimmy Page‘s searing guitar mastery on full display.

Watch the footage below, courtesy of YouTube user ikhnaton.

The show is dubbed “one of their best ever” by the band’s own website, and comments under the clip would agree.

“I was at the afternoon show that day. Saw them 5 times over the years but they were the best ever on this day. None of the sloppiness that became part of their charm over time. Plant’s voice was super strong almost as high as the studio!” wrote user DemoMan, while another added: “This video is absolutely stunning. How’d they get so close?!? Probably in the top 5 best Zeppelin shows ever, and the energy really comes through in this video.”

Fans were treated to a plethora of old Led Zeppelin footage last year, when the band’s first-ever official documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin, arrived. It was first announced in 2019 to celebrate the outfit’s 50th anniversary, but took years to complete, finally making its debut at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.