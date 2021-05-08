Watch unearthed footage from Prince’s last European tour in 2014

Previously unreleased footage from Prince‘s last European tour in 2014 has been unearthed – you can watch it below.

Shared in celebration of the exclusive partnership announced yesterday (May 7) between The Prince Estate and Paris Saint-Germain football club, the footage was recorded at Le Zénith in Paris on June 1, 2014.

The 21-minute clip sees Prince perform a medley called ‘CRAZY2COOL’ as part of his ‘Hit And Run Part II’ European tour which marked his final gig in the French capital. It features the songs ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, ‘Take Me With U’, ‘Raspberry Beret’ and ‘U Got The Look’.

Prince ends the medley with a mashup of The Time‘s ‘Cool’ and Michael Jackson‘s ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’.

Watch the clip below:

The “Prince Of The Parc” tribute by Paris Saint-Germain sees the football team includes an exclusive limited-edition 7″ vinyl, alongside two limited-edition apparel capsules.

The vinyl features the 1989 Prince track ‘Partyman’ and a previously unreleased live rendition of ‘Cool’, taken from the aforementioned performance.

In a nod to the The Purple One, the limited edition 7” has been pressed on collectible purple vinyl.

Fans can also pick up two limited-edition apparel capsules, which have seen the club joining forces with former Prince associate Trevor Guy and his personal late-career clothing designers, Cathy Robinson and Lori Marcuz, for a new fashion range.

The exclusive collection includes an official 2020-21 PSG fourth kit jersey printed with Prince’s characteristic symbol alongside gold and metallic hand-sewn leather features.

PSG are also launching a “Prince of the Parc” streetwear essentials collection, which consists of Prince-inspired t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies and hats.

Meanwhile, a new director’s cut of Prince’s iconic ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ guitar solo has been shared online.

The late musician performed the mesmerising solo during a rendition of the classic Beatles track at the 2004 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, where he was joined onstage by Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Steve Winwood in tribute to George Harrison.

It has since gone viral on a number of occasions, particularly following Prince’s death in 2016.