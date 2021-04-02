Watch unearthed footage of John Lennon and Yoko Ono in ‘Look At Me’ video

A new video for John Lennon‘s 1970 song ‘Look At Me’ has been released – you can watch it below.

Shared by The John Lennon Estate, the black and white and colour video, shot on 8 mm film, features never-before-seen footage of Lennon and wife Yoko Ono Lennon from 1968, captured in their home in Weybridge, Surrey.

The song’s ultimate mix appears on John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’s ‘The Ultimate Collection’ box set, which arrives on April 23 via Capitol/UMe. The eight-disc release will commemorate 50 years since Lennon’s debut solo album.

Originally released in December 1970, ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ was recorded shortly after the demise of The Beatles. The record, which was co-produced by Phil Spector and once described by Lennon as “the best thing I’ve ever done”, featured Ringo Starr on drums and Klaus Voormann on bass and included the songs ‘Working Class Hero’, ‘Isolation’ and ‘God’.

Watch the video for ‘Look At Me’ below:

Ono personally oversaw the production and creative direction of the new reissue, which includes rare demos, rehearsals, outtakes, jams and studio conversations as well as 87 never-before-heard recordings. The full live recording session of Ono’s companion LP, ‘Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band’, is also included, presenting the songs in their full, unedited lengths and speed for the first time.

In the preface of the box set’s accompanying book, Ono wrote: “With the Plastic Ono Band albums, John and I liked the idea of this really raw, basic, truthful reality that we were going to be giving to the world.

“We were influencing other artists, giving them courage, giving dignity to a certain style of vulnerability and strength that was not accepted in society at the time. It was a revolution for a Beatle to say, ‘Listen: I’m human, I’m real.’ It took a lot of courage for him to do it.”

You can find out more about and pre-order the ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band – The Ultimate Collection’ here. A special unboxing video for the box set can be viewed here.

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney has opened up about his friendship with Lennon in a new interview.