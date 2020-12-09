New footage of Liam Gallagher covering The Who classic ‘My Generation’ has been shared online – watch it below.

The footage is taken from a Teenage Cancer Trust gig the Oasis frontman played at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire in 2015.

The release of the video comes as part of Teenage Cancer Trust Unseen, which is sharing a host of unreleased footage from the charity’s gigs from years past, including sets by The Who, The Cure and Pulp.

See them all on Teenage Cancer Trust’s YouTube channel here, and watch Liam Gallagher covering ‘My Generation’ below.

The new 2015 footage comes after Liam Gallagher played a special livestream gig at the weekend (December 5). Down By The Thames saw Gallagher performing a set while floating on a barge down the London river.

Giving the gig a five-star review, NME wrote: “The Thames has seen its fair share of incendiary moments, from The Sex Pistols’ turbulent 1977 trip to mark the release of ‘God Save The Queen’ to the legendary yowls of “I live by the river” in The Clash‘s ‘London Calling’. Liam Gallagher has added to the story in his own indelible way.”

Gallagher also shared festive new single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ at the end of November, which was given a wintry new video yesterday (December 8).

Meanwhile, Courtney Love has recalled the time Liam Gallagher played her an early preview of Oasis’ ‘Songbird’ after the pair spent the night partying together.