Watch US ice skating pair perform to Daft Punk at the Winter Olympics

Madison Chock and Evan Bates' routine featured snippets from 'Random Access Memories'

By Damian Jones
Daft Punk and Madison Chock and Evan Bates CREDIT: Getty

Daft Punk’s music made an unlikely appearance at the Winter Olympics yesterday (February 6).

A medley featuring a series of tracks from the former dance duo’s final album ‘Random Access Memories’ was used to soundtrack a routine in the US figure skating Team Event in Beijing.

The team were sitting in third place behind Japan in a battle for the silver medal before Madison Chock and Evan Bates performed their Daft Punk routine which included snippets of ‘Within’, ‘Contact’ and ‘Touch’.

As a result the team picked up the silver medal. You can view the pair’s routine below.

Daft Punk split last February after 28 years together. The Parisian duo confirmed the news in an eight-minute video called ‘Epilogue’, which featured footage from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma.

Following the news, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker likened it to the emotional impact of a death.

He added: “I mean, I guess I wasn’t expecting to be as emotional as I was […] It was almost like when you hear about someone that’s died. I know it’s obviously not nearly as tragic as when someone dies, but that kind of shock.”

Streams of the duo’s music rose dramatically following the break-up announcement, while the likes of Nile Rodgers, The Weeknd and The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas all paid tribute to the pair.

Meanwhile, Thomas Bangalter has since scored a ballet called Mythologies at Bordeaux’s Grand Théâtre de Bordeaux last summer. It was performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine.

