Watch The Vaccines’ Justin Young play unreleased song ‘Internet Disco ft. Agent Emotion’

The Vaccines’ Justin Young has played a snippet of unreleased track ‘Internet Disco ft. Agent Emotion’.

So far, the song has only been made available on the ‘Songs For The National Health Service’ compilation that was released last year.

“here’s a hidden track for u – unreleased vaccines song that u can order from our instagram now. all proceeds to hoods 4 heroes etc etc,” Young captioned the post on the band’s TikTok.

Advertisement

“Take me to your internet disco/ Free me from my email chain,” he sang in the video, while playing acoustic guitar. “Want to dance like no one’s watching/ Deep inside my own domain.” Watch it below now.

@thevaccineshere’s a hidden track for u – unreleased vaccines song that u can order from our instagram now. all proceeds to hoods 4 heroes etc etc ##thevaccines ♬ original sound – thevaccines

As well as The Vaccines, Foals, Wolf Alice, Swim Deep, The Magic Gang, The Big Moon and more were among the bands to contribute to the charity compilation. The release raised money for specialised and reusable PPE respirators for frontline workers in hospitals.

The album, which was released in July, has now sold out.

Meanwhile, The Vaccines confirmed in December that they had finished mixing their fifth album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Combat Sports’. Posting on Twitter, they shared a photo that revealed the album will contain 13 songs and run to 47 minutes.

Speaking to NME in March 2020, Young teased that their new material would head in a heavier direction. “The new Vaccines album is heavier than anything we’ve ever done and it’s quite brutal in places,” he said. “I’m sure that’s a consequence of having made a pretty record [with side-project Halloweens].

Advertisement

When asked if by heavier he meant the record would be more punk, the frontman replied: “There’s lots of riffs. Yeah actually, there’s two punky songs on there. It’s weird, it’s the poppiest and most colourful record, but – actually, I’m gonna stop myself there. It just feels really heavy, it’s quite face-melting in places. Lots more screaming. It’s good, I think.”