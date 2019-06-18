Watch Vampire Weekend cover Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

Well, this is lovely.

Vampire Weekend have continued their recent trend of unexpected live covers by performing Crowded House‘s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’.

After delivering an unlikely rendition of the Parks and Rec theme in Indiana last week, the New York band covered the 1986 hit during a show in Cleveland last Friday.

The performance of the classic track came during the show’s encore, although it’s unclear whether frontman Ezra Koenig honoured his recent policy of only accepting requests from people wearing bucket hats.

Hats aside, it’s an impressive take on the influential Australian band, and it can be viewed in full below.