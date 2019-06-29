Watch Vampire Weekend cover Fleetwood Mac at secret Glastonbury 2019 set

Vampire Weekend surprised fans at Glastonbury 2019 with an early secret set, where they covered Fleetwood Mac classic ‘Everywhere’. Check it out below.

Ahead of their main set on the Pyramid Stage tomorrow, the band made a surprise appearance on The Park Stage at 11.30am today. As well as delivering a summer-ready rendition of the Mac’s ‘Everywhere’, they also performed a cover of Chicago’s ‘Saturday In The Park’ along with a career-spanning set and cuts from their acclaimed latest album ‘Father Of The Bride‘.

In the fullest of spirits, Vampire Weekend also accepted requests from the crowd – performing ‘Finger Back’, Cape Cod’ and ‘Giant’ as a result.

Vampire Weekend will perform again ahead of headliners The Cure on The Pyramid Stage tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Sleaford Mods are making a surprise appearance today also, with Foals also among those rumours for a secret set.

After a historic headline set from Stormzy last night along with Interpol topping the John Peel tent and Tame Impala stunning the Other Stage, Glastonbury 2019 continues as The Cure and The Killers head up a huge line-up that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend, to name but a few. See the full stage-by-stage breakdown here.

