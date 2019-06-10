Watch Vampire Weekend cover the ‘Parks And Recreation’ theme tune in Indiana

Now, tour with Mouse Rat.

This weekend saw Vampire Weekend pay homage to Indiana by performing a brief cover of the Parks And Recreation theme tune.

Not only was Parks and Rec based in the fictional Pawnee in Indiana, but Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig is married to Rashida Jones who plays the character Ann Perkins in the show. The band casually slipped into the rendition of the intro song during the track ‘M79’. Check it out below.

The band’s tour for their acclaimed 2019 album ‘Father Of The Bride‘ continues, before Vampire Weekend return to the UK for a main stage slot at Glastonbury 2019.

“I try not to let that phase me,” frontman Ezra Koenig told NME of their slot. “We have to go put on a good show no matter who’s on before or after us. I’m just excited ’cause The Cure [have] such an amazing body of work and it’s so cool that they’re still out there performing.”

He added: “As you get older, there are only so many artists where you can say, ‘What did they do 10 years in’. ‘Cause not everybody makes it to 10 years. So you say, ‘Who do I really admire who’s still coming up with new ideas 10-15 years in’. And The Cure is absolutely one of those bands.”

Earlier this year, Parks And Rec co-star Amy Poehler said that she’d be “down” for a reunion of the show.

“I am so not cool, so from minute one I’ve been like I’m down. Tell me where to go, I’ll clear my schedule” Poehler said about her feelings towards a revival. “I mean, Mike Schur currently produces and writes on, I think, 14 shows, so it’ll really be whenever he is ‘tech avail,’ as we like to say in the biz. But yeah, I’m ready.”