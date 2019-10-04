Watch Vampire Weekend and Haim play ‘This Life’ live in Los Angeles

Danielle Haim also performed two more of her 'Father Of The Bride' duets with Ezra Koenig and co

Vampire Weekend and Haim performed ‘This Life’ together on stage in Los Angeles this week – view the footage below.

The pair previously performed the track together on the Fallon show on TV back in May.

Vampire Weekend were continuing their tour on the back of their recent LP ‘Father Of The Bride’ and stopped at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday (October 2).

At the show, the Haim sisters joined Ezra Koenig and co for ‘This Life’, before Danielle Haim stuck around to perform two more of her ‘Father Of The Bride’ duets: album opener ‘Hold You Now’ and closer ‘Jerusalem, New York, Berlin’.

Haim recently made their comeback with new single ‘Summer Girl’, described by NME‘s El Hunt as “beautifully mastering the wonkier side of pop”.

The band have gone on to promise more “jams” before the end of the year.

‘Father Of The Bride’, meanwhile, was Vampire Weekend’s first album in six years. In a four-star NME review of the album, Thomas Smith said: “The first album in nearly six-years is a key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback. It’s just loads of fun, you know?”

NME spoke to Ezra Koenig for a Big Read interview as the band played two sets at this year’s Glastonbury in which he spoke about the continued evolution – and humour – of his band.

“To be a fan of this band, you need a sense of humour,” Ezra told NME on their tour bus at Glastonbury Festival in June. “From day one, the fans that really understood Vampire Weekend knew they were in on the same joke as us.”