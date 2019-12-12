Watch Vampire Weekend perform Charlie Brown’s ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Vampire Weekend teamed up with a children’s choir on the The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to perform a rendition ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ from Vince Guaraldi’s A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The band were on the show to perform ‘Harmony Hall’, the lead single from their recent album ‘Father Of The Bride’.

But leading into the track they launched into the festive Charlie Brown anthem. You can view the performance below.

A Charlie Brown Christmas is a 1965 animated television special, and was the first TV special based on the comic strip Peanuts, by Charles M. Schulz

The band and Haim recently performed ‘This Life’ together on stage in Los Angeles.

At the show, the Haim sisters joined Ezra Koenig and co for the track, before Danielle Haim stuck around to perform two more of her ‘Father Of The Bride’ duets: album opener ‘Hold You Now’ and closer ‘Jerusalem, New York, Berlin’.

The pair previously performed ‘This Life’ together on the Fallon show on TV back in May.

‘Father Of The Bride’, meanwhile, was Vampire Weekend’s first album in six years. In a four-star NME review of the album, Thomas Smith said: “The first album in nearly six-years is a key reinvention for the indie stalwarts, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback. It’s just loads of fun, you know?”

NME spoke to Ezra Koenig for a Big Read interview as the band played two sets at this year’s Glastonbury in which he spoke about the continued evolution – and humour – of his band.

“To be a fan of this band, you need a sense of humour,” Ezra told NME on their tour bus at Glastonbury Festival in June. “From day one, the fans that really understood Vampire Weekend knew they were in on the same joke as us.”