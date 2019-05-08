Watch Vampire Weekend perform with HAIM on ‘Fallon’

Jerusalem, New York, Berlin...

Vampire Weekend were joined by HAIM as they performed on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon…’ last night.

Days after releasing fourth album ‘Father Of The Bride’, the New York band were joined by the Los Angeles trio to perform ‘Jerusalem, New York, Berlin’ and ‘This Life’.

The performance comes after Danielle Haim’s vocals featured heavily on the latest record, although not on the tracks that were chosen for performance last night. Instead, she can be heard on ‘Hold You Now’, ‘Married In A Gold Rush’ and ‘We Belong Together.’

Speaking last week, Haim explained how Vampire Weekend decamped to her Los Angeles home to record in the studio of producer Ariel Rechtshaid, who is also her live-in romantic partner.

“I would come in to say what up, and Ezra would be like, ‘Hey, listen to what I wrote, do you want to put some harmonies on it?’” she explained.

“I wasn’t really a great host,” she continued. “When Ariel and Ezra start working, they’re in the zone. I never really wanted to bother them.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Haim also described how she ended up serenading Jenny Lewis with her own music, and cites Soccer Mommy, Steve Lacy and Rosalia among her current favourite artists.

In a four-star review , NME called ‘Father Of The Bride’ “A key reinvention for Vampire Weekend, with a looseness and funkiness that proves, thankfully, they’ve not overthought the comeback.”

As well as releasing their first album in six years, the band recently backed Bernie Sanders in his 2020 US Presidential bid.