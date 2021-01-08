Watch video for Black Honey’s new single ‘Believer’

Black Honey have returned with a new single called ‘Believer’ – watch the video below.

Following on from last year’s tracks ‘I Like The Way You Die’, ‘Run For Cover’ and ‘Beaches’, it’s set to appear on the band’s upcoming new album, ‘Written & Directed’, which is due out March 19.

“‘Believer’ is a song to accompany your existential crisis,” lead singer Izzy B. Phillips said of the track. “I wanted a religious satire that was eye rolling at all the patriarchal nonsense of spiritual sense of self. I wanna believe in me, the outsider and the underdog. It’s like coming of age, coming out and coming up.”

Watch the Sam Kinsella-directed video for the song below:

‘Written & Directed’, which was written in 2019 year and recorded in between the band’s tour commitments, follows Black Honey’s 2018 self-titled debut album.

Speaking about the new LP, Phillips has said that she “made this record for young women to feel invincible”.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Written & Directed’ below:

‘I Like The Way You Die’ ‘Run For Cover’ ‘Beaches’ ‘Back Of The Bar’ ‘Believer’ ‘I Do It To Myself’ ‘Disinfect’ ‘Summer ‘92’ ‘Fire’ ‘Gabrielle’

Back in February last year, NME witnessed Black Honey perform an unreleased song called ‘I Love You, Baby’ during a homecoming show in Brighton. The Green Door Store gig was in aid of STAR Charity (Student Action for Refugees).