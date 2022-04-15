Watch video for Father John Misty’s ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’

Father John Misty has shared the video for his ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ track ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ – watch below.

The cinematic video is directed by David Raboy. It stars Annie Hamilton and Alexander Zuccaro as they spend the night at a bar as various drama unfolds around them.

In a five-star review of ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’, NME’s Sophie Williams wrote: “Besides its flirtations with big band-style instrumentals, ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ serves as a gorgeously crafted highlight reel of the singer’s many previous styles and guises, rather than a complete reinvention.

“Much of it is delivered with a wink, and is as dramatically brooding as his past work; every track is vivid yet still quietly dark as it conjures various kinds of lamentation.”

A deluxe edition of the new album includes a set of bonus seven-inch singles. One is Lana Del Rey‘s cover of the album track ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, while the other features Jack Cruz’s version of ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’.

Earlier this month, Misty performed at the Barbican in London to mark the release of ‘Chloë And The Next 20th Century’ alongside Barbican Associate Ensemble Britten Sinfonia.

He gave live debuts to ‘Chloë’, ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’, ‘(Everything But) Her Love’, ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, ‘Olvidado (Otro Momento)’, ‘Only a Fool’, ‘We Could Be Strangers’ and ‘The Next 20th Century’.

Misty also recently announced a series of headline UK and European tour dates for 2023.

He will head out on a North American tour this summer; the European shows begin on February 25, 2023 in Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene and end March 17 at the at O2 Apollo Manchester. The UK leg includes a headline date at O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets are on sale now – get them here.