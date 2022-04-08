Watch video for Yung Lean and FKA Twigs’ new single ‘Bliss’

Yung Lean and FKA Twigs have teamed up on a new single – watch the video for ‘Bliss’ below.

The single appears on Yung Lean’s new mixtape ‘Stardust’, which was released today (April 8). It’s his first full-length Yung Lean project since 2020’s ‘Starz‘ and his first mixtape since 2018’s ‘Poison Ivy’.

‘Stardust’ opens with the FKA Twigs-collab ‘Bliss’, with other names featured on the mixtape including Skrillex, Bladee, Ecco2k, and Thaiboy Digital, as well as production from Salem’s Jack Donaghue, Whitearmor, Woesum, and Ssaliva.

Advertisement

The video for ‘Bliss’, directed by Aidan Zamiri, sees the pair dressed in wedding attire, being driven around in a classic car. A white horse, young bikers and a striped yellow sofa also make an appearance.

Following the release of the mixtape, Yung Lean will be heading out on tour in the UK, Europe and North America.

He’ll be playing Manchester Academy on November 13, London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 14 and Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on November 16. Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday April 13 at 10am and will be available here.

The North American leg will begin in late November, and is due to finish up in San Francisco on December 9.

Advertisement

FKA Twigs’ own mixtape ‘Caprisongs‘ came out in January. Executively produced by Twigs and El Guincho, it features new Twigs collaborations with Pa Salieu (on ‘Honda’), Daniel Caesar (‘Careless’), Rema (‘Jealousy’), Jorja Smith and Unknown T (‘Darjeeling’), DYSTOPIA (‘Which Way’) and Shygirl (‘Papi Bones’).

It was previewed in December with Twigs’ single with The Weeknd, titled ‘Tears In The Club’.

In March, FKA Twigs was honoured with the Godlike Genius award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Following a stellar performance earlier in the night, Twigs was presented the award by Soul II Soul legend Jazzie B during the ceremony which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton.